Global coronavirus cases surpass one million threshold
April 3, 2020 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are now more than a million cases of the novel coronavirus, with the tally climbing over 1,016,000 on Friday, April 3, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 53,000 people have died, while more than 211,000 have recovered.
The United States and European countries are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to COVID-19.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook launches Messenger desktop app The app lets you message friends and start video calls, just like on the mobile and web versions.
World Bank allocates $3 million to help Armenia combat Covid-19 The funds are supporting the procurement of 50 artificial pulmonary ventilation devices worth $1.35 million
Hubble discovers "missing link" black hole Astronomers confirmed the observation of an intermediate-mass black hole inside a dense cluster of stars.
Armenia: Law restricts rights to privacy amid Covid-19 crisis The law allows the authorities access to confidential information related to people exposed to the virus, HW said.