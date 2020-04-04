Armenia coronavirus cases reach 770
April 4, 2020 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 34 to reach 770 on Saturday, April 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
3477 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.
So far, 43 people have recovered, seven have died from the coronavirus in the country.
