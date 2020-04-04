Armenia: Azerbaijan's disinformation seeks to cover up own violations

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement describing Azerbajan's systematic dissemination of disinformation concerning the situation along the border and the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as deplorable.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said the process "is aimed at covering up or justifying Azerbaijan’s own violations of the ceasefire and international humanitarian law."

On March 30, a 14-year-old resident of the village of Voskevan in Armenia's Tavush province and two servicemen were wounded as a result of the ceasefire violation by the armed forces of Azerbaijan. During the incident, the Azerbaijani armed units targeted the child within a civilian infrastructure, which is a clear violation of the international humanitarian law.

"Obviously, Azerbaijan attempts to use the suspension of monitoring exercises by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, which is due the spread of COVID-19, in order to violate the ceasefire regime and disseminate disinformation," Naghdalyan said.

"We once again reiterate our commitment to respect the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the United Nations Secretary-General to strictly observe the ceasefire and refrain from any provocative action during this period.

"It should be noted that such developments particularly emphasize the importance of implementing the agreements on risk reduction and the establishment of effective international mechanisms to this end."