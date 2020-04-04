Fitch revises Outlook on Armenia to negative; Affirms at "BB-"

Fitch revises Outlook on Armenia to negative; Affirms at
April 4, 2020 - 16:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Armenia's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at "BB-", Fitch said on Friday, April 3.

"The coronavirus shock negatively affects the Armenian economy due to its exposures to commodities (a majority of exports), the Russian economy (for remittances, trade and FDI) and to tourism, only partially offset by the benefit of a lower oil price," the agency said.

Also, Fitch predicts that the Covid-19 shock will drag down GDP growth from 7.6% in 2019 to 0.5% in 2020 (a 4.4 percentage points downward revision since the last review six months ago).

The government has announced a state of emergency, with a support package totaling 2.3% of GDP, and the central bank has cut interest rates by 25bp to 5.25% following a fall in inflation to an average -0.1% in the first two months of 2020.

Fitch projects, however, that GDP growth partially recovers in 2021, to 5.5%, supported by a rebound in external demand, investment catch-up, and revival of private consumption and employment growth, with a moderate drag from fiscal tightening.

 Top stories
Russian ruble plummets after oil pact breakdownRussian ruble plummets after oil pact breakdown
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.
Pashinyan: $1.5 bn of army budget must come from anti-corruption drivePashinyan: $1.5 bn of army budget must come from anti-corruption drive
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
EU removes Armenia from tax havens EU removes Armenia from tax havens "grey list"
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
HSBC dismisses reports alleging end of operation in ArmeniaHSBC dismisses reports alleging end of operation in Armenia
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
Partner news
 Articles
Investments in Armenia’s greenhouses bear fruit

New markets opening for home-grown products

 Most popular in the section
IMF OKs $250 mln stand-by arrangement for Armenia
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million
Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1
Armenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bank
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
25 out of Armenia’s 770 coronavirus cases have pneumonia 25 out of the 770 confirmed coronavirus cases have pneumonia, three of whom are placed on ventilators.
WHO warns against lifting quarantine restrictions Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to help their citizens by expanding social welfare programs.
Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass Italy as deaths drop for second day In particular, the number of confirmed infections increased to 124,736, from 117,710 a day earlier.
170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.