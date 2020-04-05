Russia coronavirus cases soar above 5,300

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian authorities reported 658 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, April 5, bringing the total number of infected to 5,389.

At least 45 people have died from Covid-19 in the country.

The highest number of confirmed cases has been reported in Moscow, with almost 3,900 infected, Sputnik reports.

The nation, however, has so far managed to avoid explosive growth of the virus, according to Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnador.

Addressing the issue, Mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin stated earlier in the day that medical facilities had been mobilized to fight the disease, reserving at least 20,000 hospital beds for new coronavirus patients.

Currently, there are over 1,200,000 infected worldwide and the global death toll has reached 65,600. At the same time, more than 253,000 people have recovered from the disease.