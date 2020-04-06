Artsakh resident isolated after returning from Armenia
April 6, 2020 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A resident of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has been isolated upon returning from Armenia amid fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh.
Armenia has temporarily banned people from entering Artsakh to prevent the spread of the virus, with only persons registered in Artsakh and cargo trucks allowed to enter the country.
According to the head of Kashatagh district administration, Stepan Sargsyan, no confirmed cases of Covid-19 have so far been recorded in Artsakh.
“We try our best to safeguard ourselves against possible problems, that is why we have quarantined a person who has recently arrived from Armenia, and ordered everyone who has been exposed to that person to stay home and self-isolate,” Sargsyan said on Facebook.
“Movement has been restricted in the community, the isolated person will be tested soon.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 833 on Monday, April 6. A total of 62 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eiht have died.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen nations from entering the country.
