Pashinyan: Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 11 overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 11 to reach 833 on Monday, April 6 morning, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Pashinyan said one more person has died from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

Armenia is currently under lockdown, with the government reducing the movement inside the country to a bare minimum.

And the PM said the restrictions might be eased if the number of new coronavirus infections continues to decline.

4096 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.

