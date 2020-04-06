Suspicious Facebook accounts spread Covid-19 disinfo in Armenian: DFRLab
April 6, 2020 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Suspicious accounts — some of them likely hacked or inauthentic — spread disinformation in several Armenian Facebook groups on March 30–31 2020, the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab said in a new study.
The accounts allege that COVID-19 has spread through an Armenian military unit stationed in Noyemberyan, a town in Armenia’s northeast Tavush Province bordering Azerbaijan.
"Armenia has not been immune from the infodemic that has gripped much of the world as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. On March 20, the country’s National Security Service announced that it had discovered that “hackers, some of them from the Republic of Azerbaijan,” had gained access to the social media accounts of Armenian Facebook users and spread disinformation about the coronavirus in Armenia from their accounts,"DFRLab said.
As of March 30, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson reported six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among servicemen. There have been no official reports of widespread infection among units in the Noyemberyan region.
The research organization cited open-source evidence linking several instances of disinformation spread in Armenia to people in Azerbaijan.
Armenia, a country of just under three million, struggles with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 (833 infections as of April 6) in the South Caucasus, as Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions reach a flashpoint after a recent military incident, and as voters headed to the polls in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the heart of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Six police officers confirmed with coronavirus Deputy police chief Hayk Mhryan revealed that 16 law enforcement officers have been isolated so far.
Armenia ex-President invited to parliament for April War hearings Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to special hearings, his office said.
Health Minister: 17% of Armenia coronavirus cases have pneumonia Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said more than 400 people are currently quarantined in the country.
Armenia cautiously reports signs of success in fighting Covid-19 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed by only 11 to reach 833 on April 6.