China reports zero coronavirus daily deaths for first time
April 7, 2020 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China has reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since January, despite struggles with ongoing outbreaks including in Wuhan where dozens of residential blocks have been locked down just one day before travel restrictions were set to be lifted, The Guardian reports.
On Tuesday, April 7 the National Health Commission reported 32 new cases across China, all of which were arrivals from another country. There were also 30 new asymptomatic cases reported.
However, for the first time since the commission began publishing its figures in January, there were no new deaths reported.
The sliver of promising news came as mainland China and Hong Kong strengthened restrictions on foreign arrivals amid growing number of imported and asymptomatic cases.
More than 1.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and there have been more than 74,800 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
