China reports zero coronavirus daily deaths for first time

China reports zero coronavirus daily deaths for first time
April 7, 2020 - 10:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - China has reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since January, despite struggles with ongoing outbreaks including in Wuhan where dozens of residential blocks have been locked down just one day before travel restrictions were set to be lifted, The Guardian reports.

On Tuesday, April 7 the National Health Commission reported 32 new cases across China, all of which were arrivals from another country. There were also 30 new asymptomatic cases reported.

However, for the first time since the commission began publishing its figures in January, there were no new deaths reported.

The sliver of promising news came as mainland China and Hong Kong strengthened restrictions on foreign arrivals amid growing number of imported and asymptomatic cases.

More than 1.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and there have been more than 74,800 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirusRussia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
 Articles
Quarantine in metropoles

Drone footage reveals deserted streets

 Most popular in the section
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Netflix, Disney to shut down productions amid Covid-19 concerns
Bill Gates departing Microsoft board 45 years after founding company
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Facebook unveils new maps to help researchers track, combat Covid-19 Facebook says researchers and nonprofits are already using the tech giant's maps on population movement.
Armenia coronavirus cases climb by 20 to top 850 The Prime Minister said 25 more patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Bill Gates to simultaneously fund seven Covid-19 vaccines The Microsoft co-founder revealed his intention while appearing on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Sweden expected to depart from soft approach in Covid-19 fight On April 5, Sweden reported a total of 401 deaths so far from Covid-19, up 8% from April 4.