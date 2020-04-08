Covid-19: U.S. reports highest death toll in single day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single day with 1,736 fatalities reported on Tuesday, April 7, according to the BBC.

The total number of deaths in the country now stands at 12,907, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A large proportion of the deaths announced were from New York state. Widely considered the epicenter of the outbreak, it recorded 731 deaths on Tuesday.

The US has almost 400,000 confirmed cases, the highest number in the world.

However during a press conference President Donald Trump said the US might be getting to the top of the "curve".

Meanwhile the city of Wuhan in China, where the infection first emerged, ended its 11-week lockdown, as global cases have exceeded 1.4 million.