Georgia reports 13 new cases of coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, April 8, bringing the total number of cases to 208.

46 people have have recovered, while three people have died so far.

As of now 157 individuals remain infected with the virus in the country.

4,682 people are under quarantine in Georgia, while 375 others are watched by doctors.

