Artsakh's only Covid-19 patient in stable condition, officials say

PanARMENIAN.Net - The only coronavirus patient reported in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) so far is in a stable condition, authorities have revealed.

Officials said on Wednesday, April 8 that as many as 20 people who have been exposed to the infected person in the past several days have been ordered to self-isolate.

The person had traveled to Armenia where a total of 881 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 114 have recovered, nine have died.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement of residents inside the country by April 12․