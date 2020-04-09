Azerbaijan wants Russian fighters; Moscow is ready to negotiate

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is ready to negotiate extensive military-technical cooperation, including aircraft supplies, with Azerbaijan, according to Maria Vorobyova, a representative of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS).

“Azerbaijan is a longtime partner of Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation that has been developing steadily and systematically,” Interfax.az cited Vorobyova as saying.

“We are ready for further discussions of a wide range of areas of cooperation, including on aviation matters.”

On Tuesday, April 7, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the visit of its delegation to Russia, where officials stopped by a number of aviation industry enterprises to learn more about combat aircraft built in Russia.

Accompanying the press release were photos from the inspection of MiG-35 fighter jets, produced at the same aircraft plant where Su-30SM fighters are assembled. Also, the delegation was photographed against the background of the passage factory, where Su-35 and Su-57 fighters are assembled.

Earlier, Armenia bought Su-30SM fighters from Russia. The first batch of the fighters arrived in the country in December 2019.