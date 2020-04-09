Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Artsakh
April 9, 2020 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Health Ministry said Thursday, April 9.
One of the new infections was the daughter-in-law of the first coronavirus carrier and had been isolated after his diagnosis.
The second new case was an Armenian citizen who had arrived in Artsakh from “a risky settlement,” the Health Ministry said.
There are now three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Karabakh.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12
So far, 921 people have tested for the virus, 138 people have recovered, 10 have died in the country.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia predicts 3600 Covid-19 cases by late April Arsen Torosyan said if the current rate is maintained, 1800 cases will be reported by April 19.
Global coronavirus cases pass 1.5 million Since the beginning of the outbreak, almost 90,000 people have died, while more than 339,000 have recovered.
National Geographic: Ani, medieval Armenia's "city of 1,001 churches" According to the piece, although different empires rose and fell on the site, Armenian identity prevailed.
Georgia coronavirus cases climb to 214 Health authorities said 50 patients have recovered, three have died in the country so far.