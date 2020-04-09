Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Artsakh

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Artsakh
April 9, 2020 - 18:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Health Ministry said Thursday, April 9.

One of the new infections was the daughter-in-law of the first coronavirus carrier and had been isolated after his diagnosis.

The second new case was an Armenian citizen who had arrived in Artsakh from “a risky settlement,” the Health Ministry said.

There are now three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Karabakh.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12

So far, 921 people have tested for the virus, 138 people have recovered, 10 have died in the country.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

