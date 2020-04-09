Global coronavirus cases pass 1.5 million
April 9, 2020 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are now more than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, with the tally climbing over 1,502,618 on Thursday, April 9, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The number of new infections grew by a whopping half a million in under a week as the global coronavirus cases surpassed the one million threshold on April 3.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, almost 90,000 people have died, while more than 339,000 have recovered.
The United States and European countries are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to COVID-19.
