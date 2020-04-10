Ucom management staff resign: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - The management staff of Armenian mobile network operator and internet service provider Ucom have resigned, CivilNet reports.

Co-founders Hayk and Aleksandr Yesayan are also among those who resigned, the source says.

The resignation reportedly comes amid disagreements between the senior staff and the shareholders who wanted to appoint Beeline CEO Andrey Pyatakhin at the helm of Ucom once the two companies merged.

It was reported earlier that Veon Armenia (trademark Beeline) has applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to get permission to sell its shares to Ucom.

The Yesayan brothers and their team started Ucom back in 2009, with several Armenian and Diaspora businessmen acquiring shares in the coming years. The brothers’ share was 6%, they also ran the company up until their resignation.