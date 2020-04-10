Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 937
April 10, 2020 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 16 to reach 937 on Friday, April 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 11 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died overnight. The deceased was a 72-year-old patient with double pneumonia who had underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, prostate adenoma.
5160 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement in the country by April 12.
So far, 149 people have recovered, 11 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
