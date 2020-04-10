Armenia reports 12th coronavirus-related death overall
April 10, 2020 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported one more death from Covid-19 complications on Friday, April 10.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in parliament that the 81-year-old patient had serious underlying health conditions.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12.
So far, 937 people have tested for the virus, 149 people have recovered, 12 have died in the country.
