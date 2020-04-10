Georgia reports 16 new Covid-19 cases: Country total not at 230
April 10, 2020 - 15:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia confirmed 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, April 10, bringing the total number of infections to 230.
Health authorities said 54 patients have recovered, three have died in the country so far.
A total of 4,829 individuals are under quarantine, while 410 others are watched by doctors.
