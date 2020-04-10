Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000
April 10, 2020 - 22:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 100,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The number of confirmed cases went beyond 1.65 million worldwide on Friday, April 10, as more than 368,000 were said to have recovered.
The United States and European countries are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to COVID-19.
