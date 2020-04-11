Armenia reports 29 new coronavirus infections
April 11, 2020 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 29 to reach 966 on Saturday, April 11 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 24 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died. The deceased was an 86-year-old patient had double pneumonia and underlying health conditions.
6484 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement in the country by April 12.
So far, 173 people have recovered, 13 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
