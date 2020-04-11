Armenia reports 29 new coronavirus infections

Armenia reports 29 new coronavirus infections
April 11, 2020 - 11:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 29 to reach 966 on Saturday, April 11 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

According to fresh figures, 24 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died. The deceased was an 86-year-old patient had double pneumonia and underlying health conditions.

6484 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement in the country by April 12.

So far, 173 people have recovered, 13 have died from the coronavirus in the country.

 Top stories
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Expert: 6% of eligible girls have received HPV vaccine in ArmeniaExpert: 6% of eligible girls have received HPV vaccine in Armenia
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia launching project for Diaspora professionals
Armenia reports first coronavirus case
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Armenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage Award
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pope presides over Way of the Cross service in front of deserted Basilica Speakers read meditations as the group stopped 14 times to mark each of the 'Stations of the Cross'.
South Korea reports 91 recovered Covid-19 patients test positive again An official said the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.
Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000 The number of cases went beyond 1.65 million, as more than 368,000 were said to have recovered.
Artsakh reports its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases Health authorities said one of the new infections is a member the family of the first case registered in Karabakh․