WHO warns of "deadly resurgence" of Covid-19 if curbs lifted too early
April 11, 2020 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lifting coronavirus lockdown measures too early could spark a "deadly resurgence" in infections, the World Health Organization chief has warned, according to the BBC.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.
Europe's worst hit countries, Spain and Italy, are both relaxing some measures, while their lockdowns continue.
Globally there are 1.7 million cases of coronavirus and 103,000 deaths.
Speaking at a virtual news conference in Geneva, Dr Tedros said there had been a "welcome slowing" of the epidemics in some European countries.
He said the WHO was working with governments to form strategies for easing restrictions, but that this should not be done too soon.
"Lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence," he said.
"The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly."
Top stories
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia cancels annual Genocide, Victory Day marches Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that only ceremonial events will go ahead.
170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenia considering extending lockdown by 30 days The issue was raised on April 11 at a meeting of the special committee on the coronavirus crisis.
Apple and Google team up for Covid-19 contact tracing technology In May, both companies will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices.