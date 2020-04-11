170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - as many as 1200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 5 to 11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.