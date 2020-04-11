Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 1,667 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, April 11, bringing the country’s total number of cases up to 13,584 and marking a slight decrease in infections from the previous day, The Moscow Times.

106 people have died from Covid-19 complications in the country, including at least three Armenians – two Russian citizens with Armenian roots and one Armenian citizen.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with only few exceptions.

There are now more than 1.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 103,000 people have died, while more than 382,000 have recovered.