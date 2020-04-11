Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 11

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 967 on Saturday, April 11. A total of 173 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 13 have died.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 233 in Georgia, where three people have died from Covid-19 complications. 4856 people are quarantined, and 370 are watched by doctors across the country.

In Russia, health officials reported a large one-day increase with 1,667 new cases, bringing the total number to 13,584 on Thursday. The country has also confirmed 106 deaths so far.

991 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, 10 of whom have died as a result.

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 4,357, a health ministry spokesman said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 70,029.

In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 1,006 lives, while 47,000 have tested positive for the disease.