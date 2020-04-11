Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 11

Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 11
April 11, 2020 - 17:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 967 on Saturday, April 11. A total of 173 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 13 have died.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 233 in Georgia, where three people have died from Covid-19 complications. 4856 people are quarantined, and 370 are watched by doctors across the country.

In Russia, health officials reported a large one-day increase with 1,667 new cases, bringing the total number to 13,584 on Thursday. The country has also confirmed 106 deaths so far.

991 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, 10 of whom have died as a result.

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 4,357, a health ministry spokesman said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 70,029.

In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 1,006 lives, while 47,000 have tested positive for the disease.

 Top stories
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by KnessetArmenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in LebanonArmenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day 106 people have died from Covid-19 complications in the country, including at least three Armenians.
Armenia cancels annual Genocide, Victory Day marches Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that only ceremonial events will go ahead.
Armenia considering extending lockdown by 30 days The issue was raised on April 11 at a meeting of the special committee on the coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus crisis: Italy extends lockdown by May 3 The country has already spent a month under strict measures limiting the freedom of movement.