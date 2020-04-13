Coronavirus: Russia reports record daily rise with 2,558 new cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has seen a record daily rise in new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 13, with health authorities reporting 2,558 confirmed infections in 24 hours.

The figure surpasses the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over the previous 24-hour period, when cases rose by 2,186.

In total, Russia has reported 18,328 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 148 deaths overall.

The number of confirmed cases has reached almost 1.86 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.

Almost 115,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus globally, as more than 438,000 are said to have recovered.