Founderss of Armenia’s Ucom offer AMD 34 billion for 94% of shares
April 14, 2020 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Founders and minority shareholders at the Armenian telecommunications company Ucom, brothers Hayk and Aleksandr Yesayany are ready to pay AMD 34 billion ($70) for 94% of shares of the company.
The Yesayans had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
The brothers and their team started Ucom back in 2009, with several Armenian and Diaspora businessmen acquiring shares in the coming years. The brothers’ share is 6% now. The management staff and several hundred employees, however, resigned days earlier.
Hayk Yesayan was the Director General of Ucom prior to his resignation, which reportedly came amid disagreements between the senior staff and the shareholders who allegedly wanted to appoint Beeline CEO Andrey Pyatakhin at the helm of Ucom once the two companies merged.
It was reported earlier that Veon Armenia (trademark Beeline) has applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to get permission to sell its shares to Ucom.
The Board of Directors has confirmed in the message that a new Director General will be appointed, but promised that Ucom is and will always remain an Armenian company.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Catholicos urges release of ex-President Kocharyan from jail Given the spreading pandemic, the Catholicos said, special attention is paid to persons in captivity.
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Armenia unveils new social aid package to ease coronavirus impact This is the twelfth program that the government has introduced to ease the impact of the coronavirus.
Telehealth surge: Armenia and NASA’s experience from the 80s Many hospitals have added telemedicine services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.