Coronavirus cases hit 2 million globally as 500,000 people recover
April 15, 2020 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are now more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, half a million of which have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 128,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
The United States and European countries are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to COVID-19.
