Apple launches its most affordable iPhone at $400
April 16, 2020 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple on Wednesday, April 15 unveiled the second-generation iPhone SE, launching the $400 device or "the most affordable iPhone".
The new smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security and is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks, the company said in a blog post.
iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, Apple said.
It comes in three colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at $399 (U.S.).
The iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
The phone also features the familiar Home button.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 16 The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.
Coronavirus can survive long exposure to high temperature։ study A group of researchers in France heated the virus that causes Covid-19 to 60 degrees Celsius.
Arsenal want €25 million for Roma target Henrikh Mkhitaryan Roma had been willing to part with around £15m (€17․2 million) for the Arsenal player.
Russia coronavirus cases continue to grow; Country total now at 28,000 Russia reported 3,448 more cases of the novel coronavirus, the country's biggest single-day increase yet.