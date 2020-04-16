Serzh Sargsyan: When Baku resorts to arms, it’ll be impossible to save every life

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has said that Azerbaijan will return to its militaristic aspirations, and when it does so, it will be impossible to save every life.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched an overt military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), during which hundreds were killed on both sides. The parties reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

In a statement published on Thursday, April 16, Sargsyan said the Armenian army taught Azerbaijan a lesson, inflicting heavy losses and temporarily restraining the rival’s belligerent aspirations.

“However, the day will come when Baku will try to do the same again, and when they take that step, it will be impossible to save everyone. The reason is not that our army is poorly managed,” Sargsyan said.

“If we want to suffer no losses, we must give up our national goal of living a free and dignified life in our own homeland.”

After the war, he said, negotiations on the diplomatic front should bring peace and ensure the implementation of all agreements, “but not at the expense of the vital interests of our people.”

“This is not some social media show, this is international realpolitik with behind-the-scenes developments,” he said.

Sargsyan said on Thursday promised to reveal details from the Four-Day War (also known as the April War) once the state of emergency is lifted in Armenia.