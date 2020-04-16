AP: China did not warn public of likely pandemic for 6 days
April 16, 2020
PanARMENIAN.Net - By that time Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the public about what now is known as the coronavirus pandemic, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, and this was the seventh day, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press and expert estimates based on retrospective infection data.
In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations.
That delay from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20 was neither the first mistake made by Chinese officials at all levels in confronting the outbreak, nor the longest lag, as governments around the world have dragged their feet for weeks and even months in addressing the virus, the AP article says.
"But the delay by the first country to face the new coronavirus came at a critical time — the beginning of the outbreak. China’s attempt to walk a line between alerting the public and avoiding panic set the stage for a pandemic that has infected more than 2 million people and taken more than 138,000 lives," the piece says.
"What is clear, experts say, is that China’s rigid controls on information, bureaucratic hurdles and a reluctance to send bad news up the chain of command muffled early warnings. The punishment of eight doctors for “rumor-mongering,” broadcast on national television on Jan. 2, sent a chill through the city’s hospitals."
