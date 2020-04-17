Armenia banning single-use plastic bags from 2022
April 17, 2020 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Friday, April 17 approved a bill banning the sale of plastic bags beginning from January 1, 2022.
In February 2019, the Ministry of Nature Protection unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1, 2019. Under the bill, special taxes would be imposed for the sale of polyethylene bags from January 2020, while the sale of plastic bags will be banned in 2022.
The Ministry argues that the widespread use of polyethylene bags in trade and service sectors has led to the emergence of environmental problems.
Plastic packages thrown into the environment are preserved for a long time and do not undergo biological decomposition, resulting in major pollution.
The average period of use of polyethylene bags is 10-15 minutes, while their biodegradation takes more than 100-400 years.
