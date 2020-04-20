Armenia coronavirus infections reach 1339
April 20, 2020 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 48 to reach 1339 on Monday, April 20 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 35 more people have recovered from the disease, and two more have died.
13373 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 580 people have recovered, 22 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
