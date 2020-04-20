Armenia: Ucom founders starting a new company called Unet

Armenia: Ucom founders starting a new company called Unet
April 20, 2020 - 17:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Founders and minority shareholders at the Armenian telecommunications company Ucom have announced that they are terminating the management of the company and founding a new company called Unet.

Brothers Hayk and Aleksandr Yesayan who control 6% of shares in the company they created in 2009, resigned weeks earlier, reportedly due to disagreements with the majority shareholders.

The brothers and their team started Ucom back in 2009, with several Armenian and Diaspora businessmen acquiring shares in the coming years. The brothers’ share is 6% now. The management staff and several hundred employees, however, resigned days earlier.

Hayk Yesayan was the Director General of Ucom prior to his resignation, which reportedly came amid disagreements between the senior staff and the shareholders, who went on to appoint a new CEO a week later.

In a video posted online, Hayk Yesayan said he and his team are starting a new company and promised to “create a better operator than the one we founded 12 years ago.”

 Top stories
Founders of Armenia’s Ucom offer AMD 34 billion for 94% of sharesFounders of Armenia’s Ucom offer AMD 34 billion for 94% of shares
The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
Playrix entering Armenian game development marketPlayrix entering Armenian game development market
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
Samsung plant closes after employee tests positive for coronavirusSamsung plant closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony struggling to keep PlayStation 5 price down – reportSony struggling to keep PlayStation 5 price down – report
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Partner news
 Articles
How "impressive Diaspora" could help augment Armenia’s IT scene

ICANN SVP

 Most popular in the section
Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's "sleep box"
GIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCIT
World Congress on Information Technology gets going in Armenia
NASA has a new mission to study the Sun
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia: Public TV chief resigns after PM’s live speech rehearsal leaks Footage from the dress rehearsal leaked online just hours after the live broadcast.
Residents banned to leave Karabakh from April 22 Only cargo truck drivers and their companions will be able to cross the border to Armenia, the Commandant said.
100,000 gather for funeral in Bangladesh, defying lockdown The funeral an Islamic teacher broke the ban of no more than five people attending prayers at one time.
Sex trafficking survivor granted clemency after Kardashian campaign Martin, now 22 and five years into her life sentence, wrote to Kardashian pleading for help.