Karabakh: Armenia prioritizes principle of self-determination
April 21, 2020 - 19:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government has been transparent in the past two years in expressing their approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Tuesday, April 21.
His comments came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement has been proposed.
Mnatsakanyan said various approaches have been discussed over the years, and the priority for the Armenian side has always been the security component.
According to him, another key component is the principle of self-determination
“The expression of the right to self-determination means the clarification of the status [of Nagorno Karabakh], the right to free will without restrictions,” the Foreign Minister told a press conference on Tuesday.
“A peaceful settlement is possible through compromises, but not concessions, the Armenian side will not take any approach that will endanger the security of the people of Karabakh.”
Lavrov also said that new projects were unveiled at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow in April 2019, which are “being actively discussed”.
Karabakh troops down Azerbaijani drone Karabakh said Azerbaijan's air forces have recently been flying in areas close to the line of contact.
Covid-19: Armenia shuts down access to Genocide memorial One official said access to the memorial will be restricted beginning from April 21 for security reasons.
Russia: New projects for Karabakh settlement introduced a year ago Lavrov has said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement of the Karabakh conflict has been proposed.
