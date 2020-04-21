Karabakh troops down Azerbaijani drone
April 21, 2020 - 20:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The border troops of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army downed an Orbiter drone belonging to the Azerbaijani army on Tuesday, April 21, according to a statement from the Karabakh Armed Forces.
The Defense Army said Azerbaijan's air forces have recently been flying in areas close to the line of contact with Karabakh for both educational and reconnaissance purposes.
"In addition to various types of fighter jets and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in those operations, which often try to violate Artsakh's airspace for reconnaissance purposes," the statement said.
It was during one such flight on April 21 that Karabakh's air defense units downed the drone, the Army said.
The Karabakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side against provocations and assured that any aggression will be retaliated.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19: Armenia shuts down access to Genocide memorial One official said access to the memorial will be restricted beginning from April 21 for security reasons.
Karabakh: Armenia prioritizes principle of self-determination Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said various approaches have been discussed over the years.
Spain reports fewest new coronavirus cases in past three days There were 3,968 new infections in the 24 hours through on April 21, taking the total to 204,178.
Chinese research shows coronavirus has up to 30 different strains now The killer virus has mutated tens of times since jumping from animals to humans last year.