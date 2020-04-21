Karabakh troops down Azerbaijani drone

PanARMENIAN.Net - The border troops of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army downed an Orbiter drone belonging to the Azerbaijani army on Tuesday, April 21, according to a statement from the Karabakh Armed Forces.

The Defense Army said Azerbaijan's air forces have recently been flying in areas close to the line of contact with Karabakh for both educational and reconnaissance purposes.

"In addition to various types of fighter jets and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in those operations, which often try to violate Artsakh's airspace for reconnaissance purposes," the statement said.

It was during one such flight on April 21 that Karabakh's air defense units downed the drone, the Army said.

The Karabakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side against provocations and assured that any aggression will be retaliated.