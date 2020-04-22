Armenian artist graces cover of Harper’s Bazaar special issue
April 22, 2020 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. based Armenian artist Rubina Khanzadyan has graced the cover of the special summer 2020 issue of the Harper’s Bazaar Qatar.
Amid the spread of the coronavirus in the world, the magazine is issuing only a digital version of the newest edition, unveiling not one, but three covers, all of which featuring Khanzadyan.
The photos were shot by fashion photographer Greg Swales.
“Big thank you to this epic team, so grateful. Still on cloud nine,” Khanzadyan captioned one of the photos on Instagram.
Khanzadyan was born in 1996 in Yerevan, Armenia, raised in Barcelona, Spain, and is currently based in the U.S.
She has been actively developing her brand, Rubina Dyan, which includes watercolor, painting, photography, embroidery, collage, illustration.
Top stories
The festival made the news public on March 19, saying that “several options are considered in order to preserve its running”
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany conducting Covid-19 antibody testing The Robert Koch Institute says the first part of the study is to draw on the country's blood donation services.
Facebook "agreed to censor posts" after Vietnam slowed traffic Facebook reluctantly complied with the request to “restrict access to content which it has deemed to be illegal”.
Mexico health center getting help from "El Chapo" firm Workers hand out care packages emblazoned with the company’s website logo—a stylized El Chapo himself.
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 5,236 over past day Moscow has confirmed 2,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the capital to 31,981.