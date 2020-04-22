Armenian artist graces cover of Harper’s Bazaar special issue

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. based Armenian artist Rubina Khanzadyan has graced the cover of the special summer 2020 issue of the Harper’s Bazaar Qatar.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus in the world, the magazine is issuing only a digital version of the newest edition, unveiling not one, but three covers, all of which featuring Khanzadyan.

The photos were shot by fashion photographer Greg Swales.

“Big thank you to this epic team, so grateful. Still on cloud nine,” Khanzadyan captioned one of the photos on Instagram.

Khanzadyan was born in 1996 in Yerevan, Armenia, raised in Barcelona, Spain, and is currently based in the U.S.

She has been actively developing her brand, Rubina Dyan, which includes watercolor, painting, photography, embroidery, collage, illustration.