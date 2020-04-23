Armenia: Two years have passed since Serzh Sargsyan's resignation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two years have passed since the resignation of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan from the Prime Minister's post on April 23, 2018.

Sargsyan came to power after winning the 2008 presidential election, and was re-elected in the post in 2013.

After 10 years at the helm of the country, Sargsyan introduced constitutional amendments which would grant the Prime Minister nearly all the powers previously held by the President. Though he first declared that he was not going to run the country any more, he nonetheless became the Prime Minister.

A week later, however, Sargsyan was forced to resign after tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demand his resignation and a change of power.

Then lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan led the peaceful campaign, which was later dubbed "the velvet revolution", and became the Prime Minister on May 9.