Armenia: Two years have passed since Serzh Sargsyan's resignation
April 23, 2020 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two years have passed since the resignation of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan from the Prime Minister's post on April 23, 2018.
Sargsyan came to power after winning the 2008 presidential election, and was re-elected in the post in 2013.
After 10 years at the helm of the country, Sargsyan introduced constitutional amendments which would grant the Prime Minister nearly all the powers previously held by the President. Though he first declared that he was not going to run the country any more, he nonetheless became the Prime Minister.
A week later, however, Sargsyan was forced to resign after tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demand his resignation and a change of power.
Then lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan led the peaceful campaign, which was later dubbed "the velvet revolution", and became the Prime Minister on May 9.
Top stories
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Partner news
Latest news
Musk: SpaceX is "fixing" brightness from satellites SpaceX has been launching satellites as part of its Starlink project to improve global internet coverage.
Ontario Premier commemorates Armenian Genocide 105th anniv. Doug extended greetings to everyone honoring the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
U.S. billionaires have gotten $280 bn richer since pandemic began Jeff Bezos' riches too have rebounded: As of April 15, his net worth has increased by $25 billion.
Armenia Covid-19 cases grow by 50 to reach 1523 15960 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.