Twitter bans incitement against 5G and cell towers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter has expanded its ban on coronavirus misinformation to include tweets that spread false and misleading claims about 5G technology and posts that incite people to acts of violence against cell towers, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday, April 22, according to CNN.

The social media giant said the new policies add to existing bans on unverified claims that risk creating “widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder.”

In recent weeks, the internet has been awash in false claims suggesting that 5G, the ultra-fast wireless technology, is responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

Technologists and researchers have said there is no connection between the two, and that attempts to sabotage communications networks threaten to put more lives at risk.