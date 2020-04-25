Facebook unveils Messenger Rooms for 50-person video calls
April 25, 2020 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook has added a wave of new video-calling features to WhatsApp, Messenger and its main app, following increased demand for social video calling, the BBC reports.
New Messenger Rooms will let people start group video chats that can be joined by up to 50 people.
The company said it released the features earlier than planned due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Facebook said it had worked with cryptographers to prevent unwanted guests from dropping into chats.
Video-calling services have seen a sharp rise in use during the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook said video-calling on Messenger had doubled since last year, in areas most affected by coronavirus.
Rival app Zoom saw daily active users grow to 300 million in April. And Houseparty, owned by Fortnite-maker Epic Games, was downloaded more than two million times at the beginning of March, as the first major US cities issued stay-at-home orders.
Top stories
The care reaction is slated to launch globally on Facebook’s app and website sometime next week.
The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Partner news
Latest news
180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Kim Kardashian West tweets poems to mark Armenian Genocide anniv. She shared "The Serpent and The Crane", a spoken word album that Alan Semerdjian did with Aram Bajakian.
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 19 The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 25,969, authorities said.
Armenia reports biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2 81 new infections were announced on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1677.