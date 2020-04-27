Karabakh reports fifth recovery from Covid-19

Karabakh reports fifth recovery from Covid-19
April 27, 2020 - 13:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One more coronavirus patient has recovered in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), bringing the total number of recoveries to five, Health authorities said on Monday, April 27.

The person had traveled to Armenia where had contracted the virus and was later transported back to Armenia for further treatment.

So far, eight cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Artsakh.

