Coursera gives free access to governments for 3,800+ courses
April 27, 2020 - 15:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The online learning platform Coursera is making its 3,800 courses in 400 specializations available for free to workers who now find themselves unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Government agencies around the world, including those in Armenia, can apply to the company to provide free access to Coursera’s courses—an offer that typically costs $399 per year—through September 30.
Anyone enrolled at that time will have until the end of the year to complete their courses and earn professional credits.
A wide range of topics from digital marketing and analytics to cloud computing and app development are now available, and Coursera’s partnership with several big names in tech allows users to earn qualifications tailored specifically to those companies, such as the Google IT Support or IBM z/OS Mainframe professional certificates.
Agencies in Illinois, Arizona, and Oklahoma will be the first to offer Coursera’s new program, along with governments in Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Malaysia, Panama, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
