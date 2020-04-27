WHO issues clarification after tweet about Covid-19 "immunity passports"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Health Organization (WHO) has rowed back on guidance after claiming there is “no evidence” those who had been infected with coronavirus were immune from the disease, Yahoo News reports.

In a briefing note published on Sunday, April 26 morning, the WHO said “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection”.

But after outcry from the scientific community, the organisation issued a clarification on Sunday - saying that those who had contracted the disease had “some level of protection” from reinfection.

In a statement published on Twitter the WHO said: “Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on "immunity passports". The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify.

“We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection.

“What we don't yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last.

“We are working with scientists around the world to better understand the body's response to #COVID19 infection. So far, no studies have answered these important questions.”

The WHO issued the original statement in response to a suggestion from politicians in several countries that so-called “immunity passports” could be issued to people in order to enable them to return to work.