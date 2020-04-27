WHO issues clarification after tweet about Covid-19 "immunity passports"
April 27, 2020 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Health Organization (WHO) has rowed back on guidance after claiming there is “no evidence” those who had been infected with coronavirus were immune from the disease, Yahoo News reports.
In a briefing note published on Sunday, April 26 morning, the WHO said “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection”.
But after outcry from the scientific community, the organisation issued a clarification on Sunday - saying that those who had contracted the disease had “some level of protection” from reinfection.
In a statement published on Twitter the WHO said: “Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on "immunity passports". The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify.
“We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection.
“What we don't yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last.
“We are working with scientists around the world to better understand the body's response to #COVID19 infection. So far, no studies have answered these important questions.”
The WHO issued the original statement in response to a suggestion from politicians in several countries that so-called “immunity passports” could be issued to people in order to enable them to return to work.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Former Defense chief: Karabakh army fulfilled its tasks during April War Mnatsakanyan on Monday participated in special hearings at the Armenian National Assembly.
Formula One planning to start season in July But French Grand Prix organisers said it was impossible for the race to go ahead as planned on June 28.
Armenia economic activity shrank 4.9% during March Economic activity in the country has contracted as a result of a lockdown imposed in mid-March.
Coursera gives free access to governments for 3,800+ courses Anyone enrolled by September 30 will have until the end of the year to complete their courses.