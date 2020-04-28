Armenia reports 59 new coronavirus infections
April 28, 2020 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 59 to reach 1867 on Tuesday, April 28 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 18 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.
19296 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 866 people have recovered, 30 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 28 The novel coronavirus continues rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.
Central bank cuts refinancing rate in Armenia to 5.0% In March, the country's consumer price index rose by 0.5% month-on-month, the bank said.
Kim Kardashian West offers a "KUWTK" lunch to a fan for charity Kardashian West accepted model Gisele Bündchen's request to join the charity fundraiser All In Challenge.
MPs vow to go on supporting Australia's recognition of Genocide The livestream commemoration event had over 15,000 tune in during the first 12 hours from broadcast.