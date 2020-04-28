Armenia reports 59 new coronavirus infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 59 to reach 1867 on Tuesday, April 28 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 18 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.

19296 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 866 people have recovered, 30 have died from the coronavirus in the country.