Covid-19 in Armenia: Recoveries reach 900, active cases hit 1000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 65 to reach 1932 on Wednesday, April 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 34 more people have recovered from the disease.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan revealed, meanwhile, that two people carrying the virus have died in the past several days, but that the two "died of other diseases."

20189 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 900 people have recovered, 32 have died from the coronavirus in the country.