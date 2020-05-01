32-year-old critical Covid-19 patient recovers in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 32-year-old coronavirus patient who was in critical condition has fully recovered and gone home, Deputy Director of the Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Karen Poghosyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 30.

The "most serious Covid-19 case" receiving treatment at the center had been hospitalized on March 28.

The patient was diagnosed with double pneumonia and was placed on artificial ventilation in the intensive care unit.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 2148 cases have been announced, 977 people have recovered, 33 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.