China rejects WHO request to join China's Covid-19 investigations

PanARMENIAN.Net - China has refused repeated requests by the World Health Organisation to take part in investigations into the origins of Covid-19, the WHO representative in China has told Sky News.

"We know that some national investigation is happening but at this stage we have not been invited to join," Dr Gauden Galea said.

"WHO is making requests of the health commission and of the authorities," he said. "The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied.

"The priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent the re-occurrence."

Asked whether there was a good reason not to include the WHO, Dr Galea replied: "From our point of view, no."

The Australian government has said that an independent public enquiry should be held into the origins of Covid-19, a measure EU countries are reportedly considering publicly endorsing.

China has reacted angrily, saying that the investigation into the virus should be a matter for scientists.