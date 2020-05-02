4th border checkpoint between Armenia and Karabakh re-opens
May 2, 2020 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A fourth border checkpoint between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) re-opened on Saturday, May 2, although movement remains restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, both Armenia and Artsakh have restricted movement to curb the spread of the virus.
Eight coronavirus cases have been recorded in Artsakh, where no deaths have been announced. A total of 287 residents have been tested.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
UK says accomplished target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day The number of tests done on the last day of April was 122,347, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Trump Officials reportedly press spies to link virus and Wuhan labs The effort comes as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic.
China reports just one new coronavirus case The latest case was imported from abroad, and not a local transmission, said the National Health Commission.
Russia reports almost 10K new Covid-19 cases in a single day Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey.