4th border checkpoint between Armenia and Karabakh re-opens

PanARMENIAN.Net - A fourth border checkpoint between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) re-opened on Saturday, May 2, although movement remains restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, both Armenia and Artsakh have restricted movement to curb the spread of the virus.

Eight coronavirus cases have been recorded in Artsakh, where no deaths have been announced. A total of 287 residents have been tested.