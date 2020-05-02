170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
May 2, 2020 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 170 ceasefire violations - as many as 1200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 26 to May 2, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
In addition, the Azerbaijani troops have used 60-mm mortars to fire on Armenian positions of the Karabakh frontline.
The Karabakh troops took retaliatory measures to continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
