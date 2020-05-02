UK says accomplished target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Kingdom met its target to test 100,000 people a day for the coronavirus by the end of April, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said during the daily Downing Street briefing on Friday, May 1, according to CNN.

The number of tests done on the last day of April was 122,347, Hancock said.

"I knew that it was an audacious goal, but we needed an audacious goal," he added.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the UK has reached 177,454 cases -- an increase of 6,201 from the day before, Hancock said. At least 27,510 people have died from the virus in the UK.